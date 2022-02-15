Project Coordinator x 2 Positions

Location: Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst, or Broken Hill.

Full time maximum term contract to 30 June 2023 (with possibility of further extension)

WNSW PHN is currently seeking a motivated individual who has a passion for primary healthcare and community wellbeing to join our team.

This is an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic Project Coordinator to support the implementation of new health projects and contribute to strengthening existing services. This work can include, but is not limited to, assisting with: project planning, project monitoring, coordination, control, engagement, consultation, and implementation across the areas of scope, time and quality. This role contributes to improving health outcomes for people in Western NSW, particularly addressing the need for mental health, suicide prevention, drug & alcohol and psychosocial services.

Examples of projects that the role may support include:

Development and implementation of new primary health initiatives aligned with organisational strategy.

Lead Codesign exercises with clinicians, lived experience consumer representatives, and other stakeholders

Scoping and implementation of digital platforms, and information management systems.

Establishing local networks and managing relationships with health stakeholders and the community.

Coordinating community events and / or training

You will be working with a team who are passionate about making a difference and achieving results. Our organisation values close relationships with our stakeholders and funded service providers. This role will be required to work collaboratively across the sector as well as engage internal stakeholders including subject matter experts to achieve service and organisational outcomes.

The position can be based in any one of our offices including, Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst or Broken Hill.

WNSW PHN is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

If you have any questions about this position after you have read this document, please contact Robert Strickland on 0458 430 272.

Applications should be submitted via email by 11.59pm 09 March 2022 to hr@wnswphn.org.au.

Download the Position Information Pack here