Western and Far West Clinical Advisory Councils

WNSW PHN is currently seeking Expressions of Interest for two to three positions on each of the Western and Far West Clinical Advisory Councils.

Two of these positions are designated as Identified positions.

The Council is made up of ten (10) to twelve (12) members who are clinically trained and live and work in the Western Region. People of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage are encouraged to apply for these positions.

The purpose of the Clinical Advisory Council is to support and advise on strategic directions and opportunities to further develop clinical services that meet the needs of Western NSW communities.

Expressions of Interest close July 31, 2021.

Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) has established five Advisory Councils which each report through to the Board. The Councils assist the organisation set strategic direction, evaluate outcomes of services and support the design of new services to meet the needs of local communities.

Clinical Councils provide support and advice to the Board on opportunities to further develop clinical services to meet community needs.

Community Councils support WNSW PHN to understand and address health needs within local communities, including access to services and service gaps.

The Aboriginal Health Council supports WNSW PHN to understand locally relevant Aboriginal Community perspectives in relation to their unique health needs, access to services and service gaps.

Far West Community Advisory Council Membership Sorna Nachiappan – Chair Lynnette (Lyn) Flanagan Joan Sanderson Kerry Wall Wendy Chynoweth Karen Behsmann Rynette Gentle Emma Moore Richard (Dick) Wagner Glenis Beaumont Board Liaison Director: Greg Sam Far West Clinical Advisory Council Membership Dr Melanie Mateo - Chair Dr Mary Beth MacIsaac Dr Andrew Olesnicky Georgina Drewery Kathryn Mitchell Katherine Bissett David Lee Doyle Barbara Turner Chelsea Anderson Board Liaison Director: Yvonne Rowling

Western Community Advisory Council Membership Louise Johnson - Chair Georgina Luscombe Gordon Hill Vivian Slack-Smith Sally Torr Ricky Puata Rhonda Gleeson Michelle Steele Marilyn Osborne Terese Scheepers Board Liaison Director: Saranne Cooke Western Clinical Advisory Council Membership Dr Ai-Vee Chua - Chair Dr Neil McCarthy Dr Anna Windsor Lisa Gibson Peter Crothers Lynne Lambell Cheryl YS Goh Laurinne (Reenie) Montgomery Alison Amor Board Liaison Director: Cathy Baynie Aboriginal Health Advisory Council Membership Des Jones - Chair Patricia Bates-Canty Christine Corby Brendon Cutmore Donna Cruickshank Katrina Ward Julie Blackhall Alan Bennett Christine Peckham Max Saxby Robert Salt Paul Carr Board Liaison Directors: Melina Saunders and Donna Bliss

