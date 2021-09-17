GP Engagement Officer

Location: Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst, or Broken Hill.

Part-time maximum term contract to 30 June 2022 (with possibility of further extension)

WNSW PHN is currently seeking a motivated individual who has a passion for primary healthcare and community wellbeing to join our Primary Healthcare & Integration team as GP Engagement Officer.

This is an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic GP Engagement Officer (GPEO) to be responsible for supporting, coordinating, development of and delivery of GP engagement initiatives across the Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) area.

The GP Engagement Officer will work collaboratively with General Practitioners and general practices within the WNSW PHN area to:

Increase engagement with the Primary Health Network programs and services

Increase knowledge of the PHN programs and support the delivery of appropriate initiatives

Facilitate opportunities of Engagement for all Health Providers

Support GP and Primary Care service providers and systems improvements within the WNSW PHN region.

Opportunities for GP engagement in the joint development of new models of care and identification of GP champions to provide input to those projects

WNSW PHN is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

If you have any questions about this position after you have read this document, please contact Sonya Berryman on 0417 810 234.

Applications should be submitted via email by 11.59pm 2 November 2021 to: hr@wnswphn.org.au

Download the Position Information Pack here