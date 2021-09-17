Employment Opportunities at WNSW PHN
WNSW PHN is an agile and high performing organisation that responds to the identified needs of the community, Commonwealth and State health policy, and the development needs of primary health care providers.
GP Engagement Officer
Location: Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst, or Broken Hill.
Part-time maximum term contract to 30 June 2022 (with possibility of further extension)
WNSW PHN is currently seeking a motivated individual who has a passion for primary healthcare and community wellbeing to join our Primary Healthcare & Integration team as GP Engagement Officer.
This is an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic GP Engagement Officer (GPEO) to be responsible for supporting, coordinating, development of and delivery of GP engagement initiatives across the Western NSW Primary Health Network (WNSW PHN) area.
The GP Engagement Officer will work collaboratively with General Practitioners and general practices within the WNSW PHN area to:
- Increase engagement with the Primary Health Network programs and services
- Increase knowledge of the PHN programs and support the delivery of appropriate initiatives
- Facilitate opportunities of Engagement for all Health Providers
- Support GP and Primary Care service providers and systems improvements within the WNSW PHN region.
- Opportunities for GP engagement in the joint development of new models of care and identification of GP champions to provide input to those projects
WNSW PHN is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.
If you have any questions about this position after you have read this document, please contact Sonya Berryman on 0417 810 234.
Applications should be submitted via email by 11.59pm 2 November 2021 to: hr@wnswphn.org.au
Commissioned Services Business Partner
Location: Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst or Broken Hill.
Full-time maximum term contract to 31 January 2023.
(Maternity leave position with more opportunities on the horizon).
WNSW PHN is currently seeking a motivated individual with exceptional relationship management & administration skills to join a passionate and dedicated team of Business Partners who work collaboratively with primary health providers to deliver services across the region.
This is an exciting opportunity to work autonomously and with internal and external stakeholders to manage primary health contracts.
The position will be based in our Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst or Broken Hill office.
WNSW PHN is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.
If you have any questions about this position after you have read this document, please contact Emma Simpson on 0400 324 874.
Applications should be submitted via email by 11.59pm 11 November 2021 to: hr@wnswphn.org.au
COVID Clinical Coordinator
Location: Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst, or Broken Hill.
Full-time maximum term contract to 30 June 2023 (with possibility of further extension).
WNSW PHN is currently seeking a motivated individual who has a passion for primary healthcare and community wellbeing to join our Primary Healthcare & Integration team as COVID Clinical Coordinator.
This is an exciting clinical opportunity that will support the ongoing COVID management across the WNSW NSW PHN region. This will include working closely with Primary Providers in managing COVID positive patients in the Community. This includes the liaison between the Local Health District (LHD) and General Practice/ ACCHs of COVID positive patients. This position will assist Primary care in reviewing and updating COVID safe plans; maintaining Infection Control guidelines; implementing and providing training in partnership with other teams in the PHN.
This position will further support Primary Care in Quality Improvement (QI) activities, including data and chronic disease management.
This position will develop and implement mentoring and peer support for Practice Nurses across the PHN region with Networking / Communities of Practice opportunities.
The position can be based in any one of our offices which include Dubbo, Orange, Bathurst or Broken Hill.
WNSW PHN is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.
If you have any questions about this position after you have read this document, please contact Sonya Berryman on 0417 810 234.
Applications should be submitted via email by 11.59pm 15 November 2021 to: hr@wnswphn.org.au